CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating a robbery at the Cumberland Bank and Trust located at 2034 Wilma Rudolph Blvd.
Authorities say a tall, thin man wearing a black hoodie and black mask walked into the bank and demanded money from the clerks. Money was taken, but police are not saying how much.
Police do not have surveillance photos of the suspect at this time. If you have any information, please call Detective Neagos at 931-648-0656, ext. 5537
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.