CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police in Clarksville are investigating a possible arson at a home on 114 Duncan Street.
According to Clarksville Police, the incident happened around 12:45 p.m. Multiple calls came in through 911 about the residence being on fire. The house was fully engulfed within minutes after the calls were received by the 911 center.
There was nobody inside the home at the time of the fire. The house is a total loss.
Police tell News4 they have a possible suspect detained but have not released any information about the suspect.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
