CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police in Clarksville are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex.
Police say at around 8:25 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a shooting call at the Summit Heights Apartments. When officers arrived on scene, they found one victim.
The victim was taken to an area hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.
Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no immediate danger to the public at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
