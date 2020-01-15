Bennett Drive

CLARKSVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday evening in the 100 block of Bennett Drive that has one man in critical condition.

Police received calls of shots fired around 6:30 p.m. and when they arrived to the scene they found one man inside of the residence who had sustained gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Tennova in critical condition and later transferred to a Nashville hospital.

Two other men arrived at Tennova around the same time frame in a personal vehicle after sustaining gunshot wounds as well.

At this time, Clarksville Police are investigating if there is any relationship between the victims.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact Detective Lee, 931-648-0656, ext. 5295 or Tipsline 931-645-8477.

 

