News4 Shooting Generic

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Clarksville on Wednesday.

Police said 28-year-old Seth Stephens has died from injuries he suffered in a shooting on Needmore Road.

Officers located Stephens with a gunshot wound at a business in that area. He was rushed to a hospital where police said he died from his injuries.

The suspect, who was wearing all black clothing and a surgical style face mask, fled the area of Needmore and Union Hall roads before officers' arrival.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 
 
 
 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.