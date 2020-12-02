CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Clarksville on Wednesday.
Police said 28-year-old Seth Stephens has died from injuries he suffered in a shooting on Needmore Road.
Officers located Stephens with a gunshot wound at a business in that area. He was rushed to a hospital where police said he died from his injuries.
The suspect, who was wearing all black clothing and a surgical style face mask, fled the area of Needmore and Union Hall roads before officers' arrival.
