CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Clarksville Police Department investigates a deadly single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Kennedy Lane on Sunday night.
Officers received a call regarding a man being struck by a vehicle near the Travelodge by Wyndham at 7 pm.
Police said that the unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators will be withholding the victim’s name until the next of kin notifications are made by police.
The investigation is ongoing, and this story will be updated with new information.
