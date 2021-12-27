CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on Tiny Town Road from Sunday night.
The crash involved a one vehicle and a motorcycle on Tiny Town Road and Twelve Oaks Blvd.
Fatal crash investigators closed all the westbound lanes on Tiny Town Road on Sunday night to process the scene.
News 4 will update as more information is made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.