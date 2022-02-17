CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department investigates two shootings on Thursday morning.
Officers responded to a shooting on Wallace Bouvleard around 11:30 a.m. However, officers found no one injured during the shooting.
A short time later, officers responded to someone suffering from a gunshot wound on Manning Drive. Officers located the victim lying on the ground upon arrival, and EMS took them to a hospital. Police did not know the condition of the victim.
People are being advised to avoid Manning Drive during the police investigation. Police said it is uncertain if the two shootings are related.
Anyone with any information should call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931-645-8477 or go online and submit a tip at //P3tips.com/591. Police said callers can "remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward." Anyone with footage of the shootings should call 911.
