Since June, Clarksville police said they've had more than 150 car burglaries and more than 80 cars stolen.
In many cases, they said, it's juveniles committing the crimes between the hours of 11 p.m. and 4 a.m.
"They've been wearing us out, you know, we've seen this as such a trend lately," said Clarksville Police Department spokesperson Jim Knoll.
It's why police are now implementing a curfew crackdown.
They plan to be out in full force looking for kids out past when they should be, and now they're asking all night workers, insomniacs and people with security cameras to pitch in.
"You know, call us. Let's get them off the street," said Knoll.
Police said a lot of people don't realize there are curfew laws and the rules vary from city to city.
In Clarksville, the curfew is 11:00 p.m. for teens 15-years-old and younger. It's 1:00 a.m. for 16 and 17-year-olds.
In Nashville, it's 11:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and midnight on Fridays and Saturdays from September 1st to May 31st.
Then midnight every day during the summer.
Then in Franklin and Murfreesboro, it's 11:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
Police said it's important for you to familiarize yourself with the rules in your city, know they will be enforcing them, and parents, they said, know where your kids are.
"It's that cliche: there's not a lot of good things happening after 11 o'clock at night, and a lot of times, it's pretty true. So the curfew is out there to help everyone," said Knoll.
Knoll said it's not just car break-ins.
This summer they've seen kids involved in all sorts of crimes.
For example, just in the month of June, they had 111 incidents of unruly juveniles.
