CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Clarksville Police found a deceased woman in a vehicle near Pine Mountain Road and Rosebrook Drive.
According to police, they found the woman while conducting a wellness check in the area.
Police do not suspect any foul play.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Sergeant Newman at 931-648-0656 or leave an anonymous tip at 931-645-8477.
This story will be updated as more information is released.
