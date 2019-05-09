CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - UPDATE
The great clown mystery has been solved. Clarksville Police located the man noted below, in his clown suit, handing out candy.
It turns out his favorite activity on his birthday is to hand out candy dressed as a clown. He's a nice man, whom police did not identify, because they say he had absolutely no ill will what so ever or intended to scare anyone.
--- Original Report ---
CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating after reports of a man dressed as a clown driving around in the area of Hayden Drive, Golf Club Lane, and Paradise Hill Road possibly trying to lure children.
Investigators said they received reports from a couple of fifth grade children that said a silver or gray colored sedan driven by a man dressed as a clown that had a white face and red nose motioned for them to come to the car and was trying to entice them with candy. The man was in the company of a woman, and the vehicle never stopped and continued to move. The children did not go to the car and ran away.
When the children got to school, they reported it to administrators and police were made aware of what happened. Police checked the area and did not find a suspect. Clarksville Police placed additional units in the area.
Awhile later, an adult reported that as they were driving they also saw a vehicle in the area of Keysburg Road in Page Estates driven by a man wearing a clown costume around 7:15 a.m. but no report of children being approached.
Children are being reminded to never talk to strangers and to let an adult know immediately so police can respond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.