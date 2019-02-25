CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are still looking for several vehicles that were stolen in Clarksville between Feb. 21 and Feb. 25.
According to the Clarksville Police Department, five of the six stolen vehicles were left unlocked with the keys inside or were left running unattended.
The following vehicles were stolen:
- Black 2009 GMC Sierra with TN tag BSL2752 - Left unlocked and running unattended in a hotel parking lot for several minutes
- White 2016 Chevy Malibu with TN tag 4K99C6 - Left unlocked and running unattended at a gas station for about five minutes
- Dark green 2017 RAM 1500 with a temporary tag - Taken from a residential driveway after the keys were left inside and the vehicle was unlocked
- Silver 2013 Subaru Outback with TN tag 2H96B4 - Parked in a residential driveway unlocked with spare keys inside
- Maroon 2002 Saturn SL1 with TN tag BQP424 - This vehicle has been recovered after being taken from a parking lot after the keys were left inside the unlocked car
- Attempted theft of a 2002 Chevrolet pickup from a residential driveway by forced entry, causing steering column and ignition mechanism damage
If you spot any of the stolen vehicles, call 911.
Police are advising all drivers to lock their vehicles, secure their valuables and take their keys with them.
