CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department recently welcomed 13 cadets to its police force.
According to the department, Mayor Joe Pitts administered the oath of office to the cadets at the department's training facility.
The new officers will be trained at the police department until they begin the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy in early July.
The cadets are expected to graduate in late September.
Clarksville Police said in a statement it has "an extremely competitive hiring process to become a Clarksville Police Officer and each new cadet should be congratulated and proud of their achievement".
