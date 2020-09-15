CLARKSVILLE, TENN (WSMV) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking that residents take part in a new survey available on the city’s website.
Chief of Police David Crockarell says the survey “is designed to provide a current understanding of perceptions and wishes of the community the Clarksville Police Department serves. The results are used to enhance policing services and to direct the department as we strive to provide the most responsive, cost efficient, and compassionate police services possible.”
Crockarell adds that the survey is voluntary, answers are completely confidential, and your identity will never be known.
Click here to take part in the survey.
