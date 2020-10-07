CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police have closed public access to lobbies at the police department's headquarters and precincts after several positive tests of COVID-19 within department staff.
The City of Clarksville put out an announcement on Wednesday stating lobbies at the police headquarters located on Commerce Street, the District 1 precinct on Cunningham Lane and the District 3 Precinct on Vista Lane will be closed, effective immediately.
Police Department spokesperson Michael Patterson said the positive tests did not involve officers who have public contact. Rather, the positive tests happened among staff members working in positions that do not have much contact with the public.
Lobbies will be closed until at least October 26.
“The Department will continue to provide full-service law enforcement for the citizens of Clarksville,” Police Chief David Crockarell said. “But we will temporarily close our lobbies as a precaution to help protect the public and our workforce.” Police ask Clarksville residents to use the following options when contacting law enforcement:
- Dial 911 for emergencies
- Dial 931-648-0656 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday for general information
- To request a copy of a police report, email police.records@cityofclarksville.com.
