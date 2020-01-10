CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police Chief Alonzo "Al" Ansley will retire from the force after 33-years with the department.
The 62-year-old Ansley has been the chief of Clarksville Police Department since 2007. He worked his way up from being an officer for the department.
“I love and am proud of this great department and consider myself honored to serve a community that is so supportive of law enforcement,” Ansley said.
Growth, improvement and modernization have been the hallmarks of Ansley’s leadership of the department, which has grown to 397 employees, with 312 of those being sworn law enforcement officers.
Ansley focused on upgrades to training and equipment promoting officer safety, efficiency and accountability.
“I’m at the point that the rigors of law enforcement have taken a toll and to remain true to myself I have decided it’s time to pass on the leadership role of this great agency,” Ansley said. “I feel our department has highly qualified, trained leaders that are more than capable to continue to propel this department forward, and maintain a transparent agency whose main concern is for the welfare of the department and community they serve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.