CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators have arrested a man who they say shoplifted from the store and threatened to a clerk that he had a gun.
According to investigators, 34-year-old Darius McNeal was taken into custody in Erin, TN and transported to Montgomery County Jail on charges of aggravated robbery, evading, and for two outstanding warrants of criminal trespass and theft of property.
Investigators say McNeal entered a business on the 1100 block of Fort Campbell Blvd. and shoplifted several items. When the clerk approached McNeal about the stolen items, he put his hand in his coveralls and inferred that he had a weapon.
McNeal left the business in a gold-colored van which was quickly spotted by officers. He fled the scene when officers tried to pull him over.
Investigators say McNeal has a lengthy criminal history involving theft, drugs, and resisting arrest. Bond was set at $41,500.
