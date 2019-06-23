CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police arrested and charged a burglary suspect Friday night.
According to police, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Dover Road Friday around 11 p.m. after the owner saw someone inside his business through surveillance video. When officers arrived, they saw a man walking away from the scene and detained him.
Officers then found property taken from the business in the suspect's possession.
Police identified the suspect as 35-year-old Joshua Johnson.
Police determined Johnson forced himself into the business, took property and removed the surveillance camera after he saw it blinking. Property was also found in a trashcan near the door which was removed from a vehicle parked in a secure fenced-in area.
Johnson was booked into the Montgomery County Jail and charged with burglary and vehicle burglary. Bond was set at $5,000.
Johnson has a long criminal history and the investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.