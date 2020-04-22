CLARKSVILLE, TN. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are working to track down three men believed to be involved in several thefts from Lowe's stores all over the mid state area, including the one on Lowe's Drive in Clarksville.
Bubbacar M. Cameron, 24, 6'3" and 138 pounds, Baha Hussam Abuhadba and an unidentified white male all are believed to be traveling in a gray Honda Accord with a Tennessee temporary tag reading D933831.
Anyone with information regarding these men or the incidents is asked to contact Detective Bradley at 931-648-0656 ext. 5159, tipsline at 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.
