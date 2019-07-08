CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police have arrested a man who they said impersonated a Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputy and told homeowners that they were overstaying their eviction.
According to investigators, the suspect 47-year-old Scott McBride went to the East Bel Air Blvd. home early Monday morning around 12:30 a.m. When officers located McBride, he had slurred speech, smelled of alcohol, and was unsteady on his feet. They also found a handgun in his right pocket.
McBride was charged with criminal impersonation of a police officer and possession of a handgun while under the influence. Bond was set at $5,000.
