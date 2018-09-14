Two men were arrested in Clarksville Friday after a pair of robberies and subsequent police chase.
Police say there were two robberies on Friday, one at a Metro PCS and another at Chang's Beauty Salon. In both robberies, a man walked inside with a gun and demanded money.
Police later spotted a vehicle matching the description of the one used as a getaway car in the robberies, and they engaged in a pursuit. The suspect vehicle crashed, and two men fled. One man was captured, but the other man, 29-year-old Rico Mallory, got away.
Police say Mallory carjacked a woman after the initial wreck. He stole a black F-150 with black rims and Tennessee tag M4620. Officials say Mallory assaulted the victim during the carjacking, even biting her.
Mallory was later captured by police after a foot pursuit.
Police say the dog, Roxy, was let out of the vehicle near exit 89 in Kentucky. She is still lost. If anyone sees her, call police.
