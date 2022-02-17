Police look for suspects in the theft of 78-year-old

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is currently investigating the theft of a 78-year-old woman’s items that occurred on Feb. 9, 2022, at 6:00 pm. 

According to police, the woman was at the Hilldale Baptist Church sanctuary at the time of the incident. Police say she was approached by two females, and after a short conversation, one of them requested the victim pray with her. 

While they were praying, police say the second female rummaged the victim's purse and stole her wallet. 

According to police, the video above shows that there was a total of four females together at Hilldale Baptist Church and three of them exit Sam's Club after they used the victim's credit card shortly after the theft.

If you can help identify the suspects in the video or the photos, please contact Clarksville Police Department at 931-645-8477, or submit tip at //P3tips.com/591.

