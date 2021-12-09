CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are trying to locate a suspect involved in an Oct. 10 aggravated assault that occurred in the 400 block of Carter Rd.
Police are looking for 18-year-old Rateeq “Tiki” Cameron. They have taken out active Aggravated Assault warrants against Cameron and believe that he could be in the Nashville area.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.
If you have any information or additional video footage, contact 931-648-0656, ext. 5264.
To provide an anonymous tip, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.
