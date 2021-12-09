Rateeq “tiki” Cameron
Clarksville Police

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are trying to locate a suspect involved in an Oct. 10 aggravated assault that occurred in the 400 block of Carter Rd. 

Police are looking for 18-year-old Rateeq “Tiki” Cameron. They have taken out active Aggravated Assault warrants against Cameron and believe that he could be in the Nashville area. 

Rateeq “tiki” Cameron

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911. 

If you have any information or additional video footage, contact 931-648-0656, ext. 5264.

To provide an anonymous tip, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.