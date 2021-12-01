CLARKSVILLE, TN - The Clarksville Police Department is working a wreck with minor injuries.
According to police, the wreck occurred on the 101st Airborne Division Parkway Westbound at Pea Ridge Rd at 5:30 p.m.
Due to the wreck, Westbound lanes have been shut down. This has caused major traffic congestion.
Officers request that people to avoid the area or find alternate routes until the roadway is cleared.
Police did not provide any other information.
