CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is on the scene of a vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon at 41 A By-Pass and Riverwood Place. The accident has completely shut down the By-Pass.
Police said that officers are setting up detours at Cumberland Drive and Edmondson Ferry Road.
The police are asking the public to please avoid the area and find an alternate route until the roadway can be reopened.
Stay tuned with News4 for updates.
