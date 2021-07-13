CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Liberty Park in Clarksville is a lovely place to take the family out for a picnic and enjoy nature. However, maintenance crews say there are too many geese making the park a permanent home. To tackle the issue, they are putting out decoy predators that ward off the birds.
Geese are certainly part of the nature guests can enjoy watching. The geese typically migrate in and out of the area, but the amount of waste building up from the birds is causing damage to the park and health risks to patrons and the protected wetlands.
Clarksville Parks and Recreation have placed decoys of coyotes, foxes, and alligators to get reduce the number of approximately 250 geese that have made the park their home.
In addition to the decoys, the Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Letourneau said the public's help is needed to help the birds move on.
"The most important step the public can take to help us address the overcrowding of geese in the park and restore the animals’ natural drive to migrate is to avoid feeding them," said Jennifer Letourneau.
If you stumble across a decoy alligator, don't be alarmed. The Parks and Recreation Department says it will continue to relocate the decoys to prevent the birds from getting too comfortable.
