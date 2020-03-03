CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A pedestrian is in critical condition Tuesday night after being struck by a hit and run driver.
Around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday night, a 47-year-old male was struck in a southbound lane on Providence Blvd. near Peachers Mill Road by a white Dodge single cab pickup.
The driver fled from the scene and was last seen heading south on Providence Blvd. headed down Boot Hill.
The gender and race of the driver is unknown at this time, but the truck will likely have damage to the driver's front end.
The victim is in critical condition tonight.
Anyone with information can contact Officer Crosby at 931-648-0656, ext. 5336, tips line, 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.