CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A person wearing dark clothing, in a dimly lit area, was struck and killed by a driver on Ft. Campbell Blvd. Sunday evening.
Police say 39-year-old Torrie Roach was crossing Ft. Campbell Blvd. at approximately 7:10pm when he was hit and killed by a northbound jeep.
Roach was crossing in a dimly lit area of the road, and the driver of the 2013 Jeep Cherokee hit Roach.
No charges have been filed against the driver, and Roach was transported to Tennova Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The crash is being investigated by Clarksville PD investigators Canales and Harris, and if anyone may have information related to the incident, you're asked to contact them at 931-648-0656, extension 5234.
