CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Clarksville police are investigating two shooting incidents overnight.
According to Officer Jim Knoll with Clarksville P.D., just after 4:00am Sunday police were called to the parking lot near a restaurant and furniture store for reports of a shooting.
When they arrived, they found a 21-year-old man shot dead in the parking lot. Witnesses tell police that a number of people got into an altercation that led to shots being fired. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
While conducting their crime scene investigation, a report of several shots fired, followed by one person seen running down the street, led police to near the intersection of Sanders road and Earl Slate Road. When the arrived, a 35-year-old man was found with a number of gunshot wounds laying in the street on Earl Slate Road.
Police say they searched the area on foot, and called in air support from THP, but were unable to locate the suspect. Police say their investigation quickly led to the shooting suspect being identified as Joseph Morris, someone known to the victim.
Law enforcement issued a regional B.O.L.O. for Morris, who was located and arrested just after 11:00am on I-65 north near Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
He will be charged with homicide, and is awaiting extradition from Kentucky.
Anyone with information regarding either shooting is encouraged to contact Clarksville Police Sergeant Nick Newman at 931-648-0656, extension 5340.
Tips can be reported anonymously online tp Clarksville Crime Stoppers here.
