CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville police say two men were shot overnight and one has died. Police responded just after 11 p.m. Friday night to 9th Street and Shearor Street for a shooting in progress. When police arrived they found the two victims.
They were taken to Tennova Hostpital where one was pronounced dead. Police are not releasing the name of the man who was killed until their family has been notified.
If you have any information, please call lead detective Andrea Martin (931) 648-0656 ext. 5224.
