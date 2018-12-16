CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A number of arrests have been made in the search for two homicide suspects in Clarksville, officials say.
Police are looking for two men, Marques Lamarr "Cheeze" Kelly and Vincent Bryan "Rabbit" Merriweather, who were both added to TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted list last week.
In their quest to find the alleged killers, Clarksville PD said they are "turning up the heat," promising to arrest anyone who helps Kelly and Merriweather continue to evade authorities.
In fact, CPD arrested three people during the execution of a search warrant at a home on Bamburg Drive on Friday night. Investigators searched the home after several leads said the homicide suspects might be hiding out there.
Officials said neither of homicide suspects was present in the home, but three other men were all charged with crimes.
One of the men at the home was Joe O'Neil, 19, a member of the Vice-Lords gang and a known associate of Merriweather.
According to police, O'Neil told police that he was aware of Merriweather's status as a fugitive, communicated with him and carried out specific tasks for him so that he could continue to avoid arrest -- including distributing money to family members, associates and reimbursement to a co-conspirator.
O'Neil is charged with accessory after the fact in a homicide, unlawful possession of a weapon and theft. He was booked into the Montgomery Co. Jail on a $1,010,000 bond.
Two other men present at the home were also charged for drug-related offenses.
Jhanti Gold, 23, is charged with felony drug possession with intent to sell, simple possession and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was booked on a $15,000 bond.
Amonti Moss, 19, was also charged with felony drug possession with intent to sell, two counts of simple possession, and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was booked on a $20,500 bond.
"As police continue to follow leads to locate and arrest the homicide suspects, there will be no hesitation to also charge anyone associated with assisting the fugitives in any manner to avoid arrest," CPD spokesman Jim Knoll said.
If you see Merriweather or Kelly, call 911 immediately. Both men should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Cunningham, 931-648-0656, ext. 5195, TIPSLINE 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.
Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.