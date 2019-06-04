CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Clarksville police are trying to locate a reportedly suicidal mother, who has her 3-month-old with her.
36-year-old Amber Jagers is just over five feet tall, with blue eyes and brown hair, and has her daughter Eva Lynn Jagers with her.
Police say Amber is claiming to be armed, and threatening to harm herself. She left her residence in a 2002 black Ford Escape with TN tags BQV-038. Amber left her residence at approximately 1:30pm today and has not been reachable since.
If you see Amber please call 911 immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.