Clarksville PD: Suspects wanted in catalytic converter thefts

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are searching for two suspects they say stole several catalytic converters from a business on the 1500 block of Ashland City Road.
Police tell News4 the two suspects stole the converters between 9 and 10 p.m. on April 7.
Surveillance video captured at the business shows the two suspects in their vehicle, which police believe to be a red 2000-2003 model PT Cruiser.
The passenger of the vehicle can be seen wearing a long wallet chain.
Clarksville Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact the police tipline at 931-645-8477 or file an anonymous tip online at P3tips.com/591.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.