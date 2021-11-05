CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Northeast schools in Clarksville were on a "lockout" protocol after a shots fired call in the area.
Officers responded to a shooting near Oakland Road around 12:30 p.m. Police have located a possible suspect in the area of 101st and Trenton Road. Police said the victim was shot at but not hit by any rounds.
While the shooting did not occur on school grounds and "out of an abundance of precaution," Northeast schools went into a "lockout." During the "lockout," the schools did the following items:
- all outdoor activities moved inside
- outside doors are secured
- situational awareness increased
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing at this time, but the "lockout" has since been lifted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.