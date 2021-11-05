Clarksville Police logo

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Northeast schools in Clarksville were on a "lockout" protocol after a shots fired call in the area.

Officers responded to a shooting near Oakland Road around 12:30 p.m.  Police have located a possible suspect in the area of 101st and Trenton Road. Police said the victim was shot at but not hit by any rounds. 

While the shooting did not occur on school grounds and "out of an abundance of precaution," Northeast schools went into a "lockout." During the "lockout," the schools did the following items:

  • all outdoor activities moved inside
  • outside doors are secured
  • situational awareness increased

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing at this time, but the "lockout" has since been lifted. 

 

