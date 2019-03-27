CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking for a Clarksville teen who is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Tai Harrell is wanted in connection with multiple crimes, including auto thefts, credit card fraud and evading police. Anyone who sees him is advised to call 911 immediately.
Investigators said the 16-year-old has recklessly fled from police on multiple occasions.
Most recently, police said Harrell pulled up in a stolen car alongside another vehicle on 101st Airborne Parkway and pointed a firearm at the people in the other car around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The victims were able to get away safely.
The next afternoon, the victims claimed Harrell tried to run them off the road on Tiny Town Road. He allegedly followed them onto the interstate, rammed their vehicle several times and pointed a gun at them.
Officers said they were able to track Harrell down in the stolen vehicle but did not pursue him because they thought it would cause a risk to the public.
Harrell reportedly abandoned the vehicle in the 1500 block of Nolen Road.
Harrell is an African-American male who is 5'3" with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs approximately 120 pounds.
Anyone with information about Harrell's whereabouts is asked to call police at 931-648-0656, ext. 5144, or the tipline at 931-645-8477. Tips can be submitted online anonymously at P3tips.com/591.
