CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are still working to investigate a deadly shooting on the 2800 block of Wilma Rudolph Blvd. on Sunday and are actively searching for a suspect.
Investigators have issued a warrant for 22-year-old Delion Trouse. Trouse is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds. Investigators believe Trouse to be armed and dangerous, and are advising the public to be cautious of him.
Investigators have attempted to locate Trouse at previously-known addresses but to no avail. If you see him, dial 911 immediately.
If you have any information that may aid investigators in their search for Trouse, you're asked to contact Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656 ext. 5340, the Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online here.
The incident occurred around 4:15 a.m. when officers were called to the shooting. They found a 21-year-old man dead in the parking lot who had been shot. Multiple witnesses said there was a fight between multiple people in the parking lot, and at some point, shots were fired with the victim being hit by gunfire. Several cars fled the scene before police arrived.
This is the second homicide to happen this weekend in Clarksville, another unrelated one occurred around 5:40 a.m. Sunday in the area of Sanders Road and Earl Slate Road. Investigators arrested Joseph Morris in that case.
