CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Clarksville on Saturday night.
The unidentified person was rushed by a Life Flight helicopter after being struck on Providence Boulevard around 8 p.m.
Investigators have closed the northbound side of Providence Boulevard. Officers are diverting traffic to Sinclair, and one southbound lane remains open.
“This is causing major traffic issues, and CPD is asking the public to find alternate routes until the roadway can be completely cleared," Clarksville Police Public Information Officer Scott W. Beaubien said in a release to media on Saturday.
