CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is asking for your help with the process of training K-9 officers.

Officials say the dogs need to be challenged and exposed to different locations that replicate real-life scenarios so that both the K-9s and the handlers can gain more experience.

The police department is looking for buildings like warehouses, barns, storage areas and vacant houses to use for training. The facilities need to be available during daylight hours, must be unoccupied and need to be structurally sound.

Anyone who is interested in helping is asked to call 931-648-0656, ext. 5344.

