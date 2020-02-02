CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle Sunday night.
It happened on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard near South Hampton Place around 6:30 p.m.
Officials say a 48-year-old woman was driving her vehicle southbound and attempted to make a left turn onto South Hampton Place when she collided into a motorcycle riding northbound in the intersection. The 22-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
No charges have been filed at this time against the 48-year-old woman involved.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.