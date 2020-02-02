CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle Sunday night. 

It happened on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard near South Hampton Place around 6:30 p.m. 

Officials say a 48-year-old woman was driving her vehicle southbound and attempted to make a left turn onto South Hampton Place when she collided into a motorcycle riding northbound in the intersection. The 22-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. 

No charges have been filed at this time against the 48-year-old woman involved. 

This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates. 

 

