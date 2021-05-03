CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police have a man in custody after a body was found near the Salvation Army on Kraft Street Sunday.
Corey Allen from Sevierville is now charged with criminal homicide.
Police say Allen and the victim were both staying at the Salvation Army on Saturday night.
The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.
Follow News4 for updates.
