CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are looking for a man they say assaulted a woman and ran over a person trying to help her.
According to police, Colby Horn, 22, was assaulting a woman in a parking lot off Warfield Blvd.
When a good Samaritan showed up to help the woman, police say Horn got into his vehicle and ran the man over.
Horn now has warrants for Aggravated Assault, Domestic Assault, and Leaving the Scene of an Injury Crash.
If you know where he is, police ask you to call 931-645-8477.
