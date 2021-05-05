CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man is under arrest after police say he shot and killed his wife and father-in-law back in January.

Clarksville Police say Matthew Konen killed his wife Rachel Konen and his father-in-law David Rodgers on the 500 block of Westwood Drive the evening of January 20, 2021.

Konen was arrested by Clarksville PD's Special Operations Homicide Unit and booked into the Montgomery County Jail. He currently faces two felony homicide charges.

