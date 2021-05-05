CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man is under arrest after police say he shot and killed his wife and father-in-law back in January.
Clarksville Police say Matthew Konen killed his wife Rachel Konen and his father-in-law David Rodgers on the 500 block of Westwood Drive the evening of January 20, 2021.
Police have identified the two killed in a shooting in Clarksville on Wednesday evening.
Konen was arrested by Clarksville PD's Special Operations Homicide Unit and booked into the Montgomery County Jail. He currently faces two felony homicide charges.
Follow News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.