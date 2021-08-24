CLARKSVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police responded to a call of a body found in an apartment Sunday morning.
Around 7:41 a.m., police found Danny Bushaw, 34, in an apartment at 2424 Whitfield Road.
As the investigation continues, police are asking to talk with anyone that has had contact with Bushaw in the last five to six days.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kilby at 931-648-0656 ext. 5651. You can also contact the tip line at 931-645-8477.
