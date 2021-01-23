CLARKSVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are searching for a 15-year-old they say was last seen Thursday, January 21.
Asia Black, 15, was last seen by her caregiver in Clarksville before leaving.
Black is believed to be in the Clarksville or Nashville area, possibly with a 20-year-old named Jordan.
She is described as an African American female standing 5'11" and 215 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a white t-shirt with the cartoon characters "Ren and Stimpy" displayed on the front.
The 20-year-old male named Jordan is described as an African American man standing 6'1" and 150 pounds.
Anyone with information on her location is asked to call Investigator Shelby Largent at 931-648-0611 ext. 13418; submit a tip with the MoCoInfo App; or call 911.
You can also call Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously here.
