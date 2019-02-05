CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police in Clarksville are asking for help finding a person of interest in connection with a homicide that happened last May.
According to the Clarksville Police Department, 21-year-old Tyler "Tybaby" Stilke is aware that investigators want to speak with him but has not contacted them.
Stilke has an active warrant for a probation violation.
The teenage victim was found inside a home in the 2000 block of Post Road in the early morning of May 11, 2018. Several other people were inside the home at the time but were not injured.
Previously, police said they did not believe this was a random act of violence.
Anyone who sees Stilke is asked to call 911. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 931-648-0656, ext. 5483, or the tipline at 931-645-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at P3tips.com/591.
