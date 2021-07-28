Joan Swan, 85

Clarksville PD have issued a Silver Alert for missing 85-year-old Joan Swan. 

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 85-year-old woman. 

Police say Joan Swan was last seen on Sunday wearing light-colored jeans and "a shirt of an unknown color." 

She may also be carrying a red suitcase, according to police. 

If you see Joan, Clarksville Police are asking you to contact them at 931-320-0789. 

