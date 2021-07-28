CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 85-year-old woman.
Police say Joan Swan was last seen on Sunday wearing light-colored jeans and "a shirt of an unknown color."
🚨A SILVER Alert has been issued by the Clarksville police dept for 85-year-old Joan Swan. Joan was last seen on 7/25/21, wearing light-colored jeans and a shirt of an unknown color. She may be carrying a red suitcase.If you see Joan, call Clarksville PD at 931-320-0789. pic.twitter.com/loN9WV9rys— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 28, 2021
She may also be carrying a red suitcase, according to police.
If you see Joan, Clarksville Police are asking you to contact them at 931-320-0789.
