CLARKSVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are currently investigating an instance of theft and fraud that took place at the Publix Supermarket at Sango Square in Clarksville on December 13.
Four individuals walked into the store wearing face coverings and pretended to shop while searching for victims.
An elderly woman shopping was approached by one of the female suspects and engaged in conversation, pulling her attention away from her cart where her purse and wallet were sitting.
While in conversation, one of the male suspects reached in and grabbed the wallet out of the purse while two other men acted as lookouts.
The four suspects left the store and drove down to the Walmart Supercenter in Sango and used credit cards from the victim to purchase gift cards.
If you recognize or know any of the suspects, you are asked to contact Detective Kurtich at 931-648-0656 ext. 5556.
