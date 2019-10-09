CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Clarksville Police are searching for information after a woman was found shot dead in her car at 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers were called to the 1100 block of Main Street for a shooting happening in the area. When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old woman, identified as Keira Johnson, dead at the scene inside of her car.
Police are continuing to interview people, gather evidence and follow leads.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
