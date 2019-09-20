Clarksville K9 Officer Solo with Sergeant Joey Scruggs
Clarksville K9 Officer Solo with Sergeant Joey Scruggs
CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Clarksville PD announce the passing of K9 Officer Solo today, after seven years of tireless service to his community.
10-year-old German Shepherd Solo had dual training, both in patrol activities and narcotics detection operations.
Solo's career with Clarksville PD began and ended partnered with Sergeant Joey Scruggs. The two patrolled daily, and Solo deployed to more than 400 calls for service.
His work included narcotics calls, building searches, tracking down bad guys, and conducting public demonstrations that highlighted his expert skills as a K9 Officer.
Clarksville PD says that Solo retired in May of this year after experiencing debilitating medical problems.
He remained with his partner's family until his passing today.
