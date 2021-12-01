CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) –Clarksville Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.
According to police, the robbery occurred at 100 Otis Smith Dr. A man wearing a black beanie, black neck gaiter and a red flannel shirt entered the Gateway Credit Union holding a handgun.
According to Clarksville Police, the suspect confronted the clerks and took an undisclosed amount of money was taken from the drawers.
Police described the suspect as approximately 6' tall and unable to open one of his eyes fully.
The suspect ran away on foot and police do no vehicle description at this time. There is no other information available for release currently
Anyone with information or additional video footage should contact Detective Neagos, 931-648-0656 at extension 5537.
To provide an anonymous tip, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477, or submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.